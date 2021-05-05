Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 447,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

