Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 447,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Earnings History for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit