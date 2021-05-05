Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 41,137 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 327.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 180,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of KSS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

