Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

