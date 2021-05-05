Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.84 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kornit Digital by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -575.63 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

