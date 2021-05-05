Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 65,351 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Liquidity Services worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

