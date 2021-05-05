Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 96,363 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,363 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.04 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

