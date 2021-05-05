Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Kadmon worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

