Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
