Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

