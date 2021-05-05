Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.80

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 7879954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$398.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

