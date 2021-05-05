Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares rose 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 3,736,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,099,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The company has a market cap of C$387.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

