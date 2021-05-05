Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.88

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 7895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 51.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

