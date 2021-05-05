Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.88

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 7895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 51.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

