Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laidlaw decreased their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

