Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

