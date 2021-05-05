Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Raised by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

