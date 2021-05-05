Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 299,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,432. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89.

ATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

