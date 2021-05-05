Auto (AUTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.98 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Auto has a market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,478.89 or 0.06068958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

