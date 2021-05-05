Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.35. 48,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,117. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

