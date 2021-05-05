Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.