Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Avantor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

