Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.05 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

AVYA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 878,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,360. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 44.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit