Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.05 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

AVYA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 878,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,360. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 44.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

