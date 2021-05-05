Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,160 call options.
AVYA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,924. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avaya by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $19,890,000.
AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
