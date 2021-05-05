Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,160 call options.

AVYA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,924. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avaya by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $19,890,000.

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

