Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $202.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.