Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $202.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.
Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.