Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

