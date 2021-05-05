Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

