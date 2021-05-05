(AWHHF) (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

May 5th, 2021

(AWHHF) (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. (AWHHF) shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55.

(AWHHF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

