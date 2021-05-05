Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. 539,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.