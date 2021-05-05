Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 27,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.