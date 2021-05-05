AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,211. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

