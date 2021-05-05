B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.29 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,847,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,647,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

