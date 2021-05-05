B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $986,092. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

