B. Riley Weighs in on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

HRZN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.10 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

