B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.94.

BTO traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.07. 3,168,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,976. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

