Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $396.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.54 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

