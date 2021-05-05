Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

