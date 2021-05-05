Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

BLDP traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,573,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

