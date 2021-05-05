Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.10% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 505,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

