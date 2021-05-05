Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.86

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 178224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Banco Santander by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Banco Santander by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.