Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 1,266,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

