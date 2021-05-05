Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

