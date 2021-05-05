Barclays Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

