Barclays Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
