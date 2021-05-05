Barclays Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Equal Weight

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE OI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

