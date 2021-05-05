Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

