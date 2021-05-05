BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) vs. Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Financial Contrast

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 128.23% 50.99% 26.87% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BB Seguridade Participações and Renishaw, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renishaw 1 2 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Renishaw’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $1.22 billion 6.57 $1.69 billion N/A N/A Renishaw $643.28 million 9.89 $360,000.00 $0.64 136.56

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Renishaw on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, dental scanners, dental computer-aided design software, neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, neurosurgical implants, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers travel agency services. It serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer products, healthcare, power generation, resource exploration, electronics, heavy, precision manufacturing, and medical industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

