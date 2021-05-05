Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.