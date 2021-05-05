Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
