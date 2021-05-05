Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

