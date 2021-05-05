Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 330 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,608. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

