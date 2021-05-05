Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.05. 50,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

