Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $384.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.08 and its 200-day moving average is $357.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

