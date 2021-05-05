Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,726. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Earnings History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

