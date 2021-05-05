Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,726. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

