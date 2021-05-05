Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BDC traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 347,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Belden has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

